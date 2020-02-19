Northeast monsoon affects country today

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Panay Island will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, too.

The weather bureau said Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.