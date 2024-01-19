Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau,

the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.