Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, as a result, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate and winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.