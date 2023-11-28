Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.