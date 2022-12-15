Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon affected by shear line

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the shear line is also affecting the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

The weather bureau said Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.