Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Island will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.