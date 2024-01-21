Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

SOCCSKSARGEN will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area, the PAGASA forecast said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, according to today’s weather forecast,

the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.