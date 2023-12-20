Northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon

Eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon

will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.