Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

Mindanao affected by ITCZ, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Isabela, Aurora, and mainland Cagayan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Leyte Provinces will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.