Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora and the northern portions of Quezon will have cloudy skies and rains as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the low pressure area.

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.