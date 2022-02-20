Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, as a result, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Visayas, Central and Southern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.