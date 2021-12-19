Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, and the rest of CALABARZON will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.