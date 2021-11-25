Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

Mindanao affected by ITCZ, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

As a result, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Mindanao, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.