Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

It said flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate and slight to moderate coastal waters.