Northeast monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.