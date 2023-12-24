Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Bicol Region, Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and Visayas will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.