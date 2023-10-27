Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, this time, due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.