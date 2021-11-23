Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon: PAGASA

The rest of the Philippines affected by easterlies, weather bureau says

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan and Isabela, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, according to the weather bureau, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.