Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon

Rest of country also affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region and MIMAROPA, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.