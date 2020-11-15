Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon; rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

A thunderstorm advisory has, on the other hand, been raised over parts of Quezon.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over the province within the next two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said as for winds, light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

Those areas, PAGASA said, will have slight to moderate seas.