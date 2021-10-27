Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies and rains.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.