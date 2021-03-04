Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with rains are expected over Bicol today.

Flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.