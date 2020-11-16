Northeast monsoon affecting N. Luzon

Easterlies affecting rest of PHL

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

PAGASA said as a result, the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds, on the other hand, will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA said these areas will have slight to moderate seas.

A thunderstorm advisory, on the other hand, is in place over parts of Mindanao.

Moderate to occasional heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, and Basilan within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Surigao del Sur (Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig), Davao Occidental (Sarangani Island) and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.