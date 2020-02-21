Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Panay Island will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.