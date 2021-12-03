Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the southern portion of Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to the weather bureau, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.