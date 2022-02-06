Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.