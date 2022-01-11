Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Visayas, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Meanwhile, Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.