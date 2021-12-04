Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.