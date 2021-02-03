Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Caraga, and the provinces of Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.