Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas

Eastern sections of Mindanao affected by tail-end of a frontal system

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tail-end of a frontal system is also affecting the eastern sections of Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, and Davao City within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced over Camiguin, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte (Panabo City, Samal City), Basilan, and Sulu.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas and may persist within one to two hours.