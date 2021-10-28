Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Caraga, Western and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with rains.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.