Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.