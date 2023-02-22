Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to at cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.