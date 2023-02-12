Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan, Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon,the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.