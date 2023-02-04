Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds.

Meanwhile, Mindanao will have light to moderate and slight to moderate coastal waters.