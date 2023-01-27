Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Aklan, Capiz, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Palawan, and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, and Marinduque, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.