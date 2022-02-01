Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Bicol Region and the provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.