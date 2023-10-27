Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Quezon and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to light to moderate and at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.