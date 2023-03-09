Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The eastern section of the country, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.