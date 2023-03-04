Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Apayao, Aurora, Quezon, and Northern Samar, as a result, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and Western Visayas will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and the western section of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.