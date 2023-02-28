Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.