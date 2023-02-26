Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)– The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Ilocos Norte, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.