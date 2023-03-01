Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, the rest of Bicol Region, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains

Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the country will also have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.