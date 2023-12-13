Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

Country also affected by easterlies, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies isolated light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.