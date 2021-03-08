Northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Easterlies also affecting the eastern section of the country

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of the country.

As a result, PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.