Northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Albay, Sorsogon and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.