Northeast monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region, as a result, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.