Northeast monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.