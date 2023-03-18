Northeast monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the easterlies.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.