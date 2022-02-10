Northeast monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

Trough of LPA affecting eastern section of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the trough of a Low Pressure Area is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, as a result, Caraga, Davao Region, Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Samar, and Eastern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.